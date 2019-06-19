Venezuela Embassy Protection Collective Continues, In Court

The Venezuela Embassy Protection Collective is continuing our efforts in federal court against the unlimited resources of the federal government. The final four Protectors are facing up to one year in jail and up to a $100,000 fine for „interfering with protective services.“ The chief judge of the US District Court for Washington, DC had decided to take this case and be the judge. We have developed a strong legal team and need to raise enough money to defend ourselves and show that we were in the embassy lawfully with the permission of the Venezuelan government to protect it from takeover by the US government working with the failed coup plotters.

Please donate and share this link.

https://popularresistance.org/the-embassy-protection-collective-continues-in-court/

