US Navy Claims to Have Found Mine Fragments, Magnet Pointing to Iran in Oil Tankers Attack

US-Navy has shown limpet mine shards as well as a magnet extracted from one of the oil tankers allegedly attacked last week, claiming that they bore striking resemblance to Iranian mines.

According to Cmdr. Sean Kido of the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet speaking to reporters at a NAVCENT facility in Fujairah, the UAE, the damage inflicted to the Kokuka Courageous tanker was „not consistent with an external flying object hitting the ship“ which contradicted a previous eyewitness testimony earlier revealed by the ship’s owner.

The official added that fingerprints and a hand print have been recovered as a result of the probe conducted by the US Navy.

read the complete article here:

https://sptnkne.ws/mGhh

