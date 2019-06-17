Brasil: Lula Conviction a Gigantic Legal Farce guided by the US-Department of Justice – Sergio Moro: imperialist pawn of the DOJ (brasilwire.com)

The Intercept’s revelation that the Operation Car Wash team sabotaged the 2018 presidential elections shows what everyone already knew but couldn’t prove concretely: that the Lula conviction was a gigantic legal farce.

The influence of the USA on the Brazilian prosecutors office is shown in various US diplomatic communications that were leaked to Wikileaks and widely disseminated in other news articles. These communications show how Car Wash was basically created by the DOJ and conducted by it according to its own methodology.

The fact is that the USA uses its own laws from its own legal system to impose its interests on the world.

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge