UK-based subsidiary of a Chinese company is part of the supply chain for Lockheed Martin’s fighters, flown by the Americans and its allies.

Exception PCB is not only involved in the F-35 supply chain but also in manufacturing the Eurofighter Typhoon, Lockheed Martin’s F-16 and the Apache attack helicopter. It is also a third-tier supplier for the F-35 as the boards reach the jet through GE Aviation.

https://sptnkne.ws/mEvg

