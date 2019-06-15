Berlin Protest – Hands Off Venezuela! Stop sanctions and blockade! Stop media-manipulation and disinformation! Saturday June 15, 2019

Hands Off Venezuela!

Stop sanctions and blockade!

Stop media-manipulation and disinformation!

Saturday June 15, 2019, 2 pm, Pariser Platz / corner Wilhelmstraße

Venezuela is under attack. An alliance led by the United States and supported by most governments of the European Union, including Germany, has set itself the goal of overthrowing President Nicolás Maduro’s government in violation of international law, agovernment which was democratically elected more than a year ago, All relies on the most reactionary politicians of the opposition in Venezuela, who have made this aggression possible as complacent puppets.

This alliance focuses on the effects of economic, trade and financial blockade and sanctions. Examples include the closure and confiscating of Venezuelan accounts and gold reserves and the illegal acquisition of Venezuelan property abroad. This destabilization policy targets the Venezuelan people and use their suffering as a means to an end. This is a war crime under the Geneva Convention. In the dispute over Venezuela, the mass media, above all ARD, ZDF and Deutsche Welle, are compliant supporters of this policy. They report one-sidedly, they misinform the public and disseminate false news.

We demonstrate and protest against this policy of destabilizing Venezuela and against perpetrators and accomplices:

in politics, banking and in the media.

Berlin Alliance „Hands off Venezuela“

http://haendewegvonvenezuela.net

