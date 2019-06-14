Rouhani tells SCO summit: US poses ’serious threat‘ to world (Press TV)

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says the Trump administration is a serious threat to the stability of the Middle East and the world, urging the international community to stand up to US unilateralism.

„For the past two years, the US government has used its economic, financial and military power through an aggressive approach to disrupt all international structures and regulations,“ Rouhani said Friday.

This has turned the US administration „into a serious threat for the stability of the region and the world“, he noted.

read more:

https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/06/14/598490/Iran-Rouhani-world-stability-trump-SCO-Summit

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge