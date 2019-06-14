Iran categorically rejects US ’unfounded claim’ on tanker attacks (Press TV)

Iran has rejected as „unfounded“ US claims that it is responsible for the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman, warning of „another Iranophobic campaign“ being waged by Washington and its allies.

„The inflammatory remarks by the US representative against Iran at the UN Security Council on 13 June 2019 was another Iranophobic campaign. Iran categorically rejects the US‘ unfounded claim with regard to 13 June oil tanker incidents and condemns it in the strongest possible terms,“ said the Iranian mission to the UN in a statement on Thursday.

read the complete article here:

https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/06/13/598461/iran-sea-of-oman-oil-tankers-us

