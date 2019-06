On the BBC’s Today programme on Friday morning Jeremy Hunt was asked: “You backed the US assessment that Iran is behind this attack. Do you have independent evidence of that?”

Hunt replied: “We are going to make our own independent assessment, we have our processes to do that.”

more: https://on.rt.com/9wdj

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge