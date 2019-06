After publishing a series of exposés revealing that Brazilian prosecutors conspired against former President Lula de Silva’s election bid last year, the Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald has been threatened with deportation from Brazil.

Parliamentarian and member of the ruling Social Liberal (PSL) party Carlos Jordy tweeted out the thinly-veiled threat on Thursday in a string of messages. read more here:

https://on.rt.com/9wet

