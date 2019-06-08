Canadian Foreign Minister Freeland: Havana will have a role to play in Venezuela’s return to democracy although Ottawa and Havana disagree on whether President Maduro should stay in office.

Freeland made her remarks in Toronto after meeting Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, according to Reuters.

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Freeland discussed ongoing efforts to support the rebuilding of democracy in Venezuela and also opposition leader Juan Guaido.

The US Department of State spokesperson said Tuesday that Pompeo and Freeland also agreed to continue cooperation towards exerting pressure on Cuba to provide a „democratic and prosperous“ future for the Cuban people.

read more here: https://sptnkne.ws/mBqe

