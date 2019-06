The Friday massacre that stunned the sleepy town of Virginia Beach left 12 victims plus the shooter dead. DeWayne Craddock, a 40-year-old civil engineer and former National Guardsman, went on a shooting rampage at a municipal building where he worked. Investigative journalist David Swanson has penned an article calling into question the volume of shootings committed by military veterans. He chats with RT America’s Manila Chan.

