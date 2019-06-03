Leaked Pompeo tape adds to growing doubts over Trump’s ‘deal of century’ for Middle East (RT)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly admitted that many have doubts over the US peace plan for the Middle East and it may fail. The “deal of the century” was already rejected by Palestine and earned skepticism from the EU.

The Middle East peace plan, brokered by Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, has been in development for two years and is yet to be unveiled publicly. However, scarce parts of the “deal of the century,” as Trump once dubbed it, that were leaked to the press cast doubts on whether it will succeed.

Pompeo reportedly acknowledged this sober fact last week while speaking to Jewish leaders in New York. He had said that he understands the “perception” of the plan as “a deal that only the Israelis could love,” the Washington Post wrote on Monday, citing a recording of the meeting. Pompeo even admitted that some may deem the plan “unexecutable,” and “it may be rejected.”

read more here:

https://on.rt.com/9vo3