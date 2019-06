According to the official SBU report entitled Terrorists and Militants planned cynical terrorist attack at Aeroflot civil aircraft published in August 2014, the Donetsk militia (with the support of Moscow) was aiming at a Russian Aeroflot passenger plane and shot down the Malaysian MH17 airliner by mistake. That’s the official Ukraine government story which was acknowledged by the Ukrainian media.

read the complete article here:

https://kurzelinks.de/ncq1

