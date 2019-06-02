French Labor Leaders Size up Yellow Vests (consortiumnews.com)

Union executives and scholars in France talk to Léa Bouchoucha about the unprecedented wave of social protests.

many ways French people have been tapping into the protest spirit generated by the Yellow Vests, who have reached another of their closely watched moments of possible pivot.

The loose-knit movement has avoided getting pinned down in any formal political way, but now three lists of independent Yellow Vest candidates are running in the May 26 election for France’s representatives to the European Union parliament. That balloting event may also, in itself, reignite protests that have ebbed after a big May Day demonstration and amid more intense policing — including clouds of tear gassing and water cannons on May 11 — and concessions from the government.

read the article here:

https://consortiumnews.com/2019/05/16/french-labor-leaders-size-up-yellow-vests/

