Hands off Venezuela! Resolution of the Solidarity Event in Berlin on May 28, 2019

Translation from https://rosa-luxemburg-konferenz.de/de/venezuela2019

Venezuela is under attack. An alliance led by the United States and supported by most states of the European Union, including Germany, has set itself the goal to oust the government of President Nicolás Maduro, which was democratically elected one year ago. This policy relies on politicians within the reactionary opposition in Venezuela, who created this aggression, as willing marionettes.

Part of this aggression is that the German Federal Government has recognized a politician of the opposition, elected by no one as Venezuelan „transitional president“ and has broken off all official contacts with the legitimate government of the South American country. The representative of Venezuela was therefore not invited to a conference of Latin American and Caribbean foreign ministers held in Berlin today (28.05.19, jW) at the invitation of the German Foreign Office.

While German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets with his guests for dinner, we met at the Berlin conference center »Urania« to demonstrate our solidarity with Bolivarian Venezuela. We want to do our part to ensure that the coup attempt in Venezuela, which has been going on since January, fails. Our solidarity goes to the popular movement of Venezuela, which resolutely defends itself against imperialist aggression.

We note:

– The only legitimate government of the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela is that led by President Nicolás Maduro.

– The recognition of an opposition politician who has proclaimed himself a „transitional president“ is an interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs contrary to international law, as even the scientific services of the Bundestag have stated. The occupation of diplomatic missions of the Bolivarian Republic in the USA and other countries in order to provide them with representatives of this „self-proclaimed president“ is a grave violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and in violation of the sovereignty of Venezuela.

– The economic and financial blockade imposed by the United States, the EU and other forces against Venezuela constitutes an illegal collective punishment of the people of this South American country. Such a crime is a war crime under the Geneva Convention.

– The repeated threat of military intervention in Venezuela by the US is a grave violation of all basic rules of international law, in particular the Charter of the United Nations.

We demand:

– Immediate lifting of all punitive measures imposed on Venezuela and its representatives! Release all assets blocked by international banks and financial institutions!

– Immediate normalization of diplomatic relations with Venezuela! The German Government must withdraw the recognition of the self-styled „transitional president“ and end the diplomatic exclusion of the legitimate representatives of Venezuela!

– Steer clear of Venezuela!

Berlin, May 28, 2019

Adopted by the participants of the event on May 28, 2019 in the Urania, Berlin

The event was supported by:

Tageszeitung junge Welt, Kulturzeitschrift Melodie & Rhythmus, Granma Internacional – Deutsche Ausgabe, Alexander-von-Humboldt-Gesellschaft, Anti-NATO-Gruppe Berlin-Brandenburg, Berliner Bündnis »Hände weg von Venezuela«, Bloque Latinoamericano Berlin, Chile-Freundschaftsgesellschaft »Salvador Allende« e. V., Coop Antikriegscafé Berlin, Cuba Sí, Deutscher Freidenker-Verband Berlin, DIDF, Die Linke Tempelhof-Schöneberg, DKP-Parteivorstand, DKP Berlin, Freundschaftsgesellschaft BRD-Kuba, Gruppe Tendenzen Berlin, Mondos Arts, Netzwerk Cuba – Informationsbüro e. V., North East Antifa Berlin, Ostdeutsches Kuratorium von Verbänden (OKV), Red Patria Grande, Red Venezuela-Berlin, Redglobe, Re:volt Magazine, R-mediabase, SDAJ, Unidos por la Paz – Alemania, Venezuela Avanza, World Beyond War

