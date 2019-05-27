Rand Corporation: How to Destroy Russia – By Manlio Dinucci (globalresearch.ca)

Force the adversary to expand recklessly in order to unbalance him, and then destroy him. This is not the description of a judo hold, but a plan against Russia elaborated by the Rand Corporation, the most influential think tank in the USA. With a staff of thousands of experts, Rand presents itself as the world’s most reliable source for Intelligence and political analysis for the leaders of the United States and their allies.

Read more… https://www.globalresearch.ca/rand-corp-how-destroy-russia/5678456

