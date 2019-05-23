US Could Send More Troops to Middle East – Pentagon Chief (Sputniknews)

The United States may consider sending thousands more American troops to the Middle East as tensions rise with Iran, CNN reported, citing three US officials familiar with the matter.

Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan has affirmed that the Pentagon was considering sending more US troops to the Middle East as one of the ways to strengthen protection for American forces there amid tensions with Iran.

„What we’re looking at is: are there things that we can do to enhance force protection in the Middle East? It may involve sending additional troops“, Shanahan told reporters outside the Pentagon.