HandsOffVenezuela Solidarity Event Berlin May 28 – URANIA, Humboldt-Hall

#HandsOffVenezuela !

Solidarity with the progressive forces of Latin America!

https://rosa-luxemburg-konferenz.de/de/venezuela2019

Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 7 pm in the Humboldt-Hall of the Urania Berlin (An der Urania 17, 10787 Berlin). Entrance starts at 6pm

With: Carolus Wimmer (International Secretary of the Communist Party of Venezuela), Hernando Calvo Ospina (journalist and writer, Colombia / France), Orhan Akman (verdi unionist), Patrik Köbele(Chairman of the DKP), Gerhard Mertschenk (Berlin Alliance „Hands off of Venezuela «), Andrej Hunko (MdB The Left). Music: Cecilia Todd (Venezuela), Nicolás Miquea (Chile / Germany) and Trio Palmera (Latin American combo). The whole program will follow soon !!!!

Supported by: Tageszeitung junge Welt, Kulturzeitschrift Melodie & Rhythmus, Granma Internacional – Deutsche Ausgabe, Cuba Sí, DKP-Parteivorstand, DKP Berlin, Netzwerk Cuba – informationsbüro e.V., Freundschaftsgesellschaft BRD-Kuba, Berliner Bündnis »Hände weg von Venezuela«, SDAJ, Venezuela Avanza, Red Venezuela-Berlin, COOP Berlin Anti-Kriegs-Café, Anti-NATO-Gruppe Berlin-Brandenburg, RedGlobe, Alexander-von-Humboldt-Gesellschaft, Gruppe Tendenzen Berlin, DIDF, Unidos por la Paz – Alemania, Bloque Latinoamericano Berlin, Die Linke Tempelhof-Schöneberg, Re:Volt magazine, R-mediabase, mondos arts, Chile-Freundschaftsgesellschaft »Salvador Allende« e.V., Deutscher Freidenker-Verband Berlin, North East Antifa Berlin

The progressive forces must not remain inactive if the overthrow of the left-wing government in Caracas is blatantly pursued, the FRG with its Latin American Foreign Minister Heiko Maas assures the self-proclaimed „transitional president“ Juan Guaidó, and the bourgeois media prepares the acceptance of a US military intervention ,

The date for our solidarity event is not random. Maas invited Latin American Foreign Ministers to a conference in the Foreign Office on 28 May, but Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, who was recently placed on the US sanctions list, is not scheduled to attend.

Let’s set a counterpoint together! »El Pueblo unido, jamás será vencido! – United people will never be defeated! «This event is organized by: Tageszeitung junge Welt, Kulturzeitung Melodie & Rhythmus and Granma Internacional – German Edition. Supported by: Cuba Sí, DKP, Netzwerk Cuba, Friendship Germany and many other initiatives. More organisations are welcome to join!

