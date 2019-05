Today, I want to speak out as a woman. A woman who has survived rape and sexual abuse. A woman who knows how cruel men can be, and how deep the wounds in a woman’s soul. To this day, I remember the excruciating pain. To this day, I can feel the agony. To this day, their faces keep haunting my sleep – a fate shared by countless women worldwide.

read the article here:

https://www.pamelaandersonfoundation.org/news/2019/5/20/the-making-of-a-rapist-by-pamela-anderson

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge