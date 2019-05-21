Venezuela: Amnesty International in Service of Empire (Counterpunch)

Excerpt:

Uncle Sam has a problem in his South American “backyard” with those uppity Venezuelans who insisted on democratically electingNicolás Maduro as their president instead of by-passing the electoral process and installing the unelected US asset Juan Guaidó. No matter, Amnesty International has come to the rescue with a full-throated defense of US imperialism:

“Faced with grave human rights violations, shortages of medicines and food and generalized violence in Venezuela, there is an urgent hunger for justice. The crimes against humanity probably committed by the authorities must not go unpunished.” (Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International)

