Intelligence officials and politicians led us into war with Iraq. Now, Trump is using the same playbook to lead our country into war with Iran. The cost in lives and treasure will be infinitely greater than the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria, and will undermine our national security.

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge