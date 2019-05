The Reverend Jesse Jackson speaks in front of Venezuela’s former US embassy.

He says the war on the country is “about oil” & US is trying to “choke” it “into submission”. Says the UN has a role to play in seeking peace.

“We choose the bargaining table over the battlefield.” pic.twitter.com/xRit6cjc4Q

— Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) May 19, 2019