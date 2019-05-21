Huawei’s 5G ‚will absolutely not be affected‘ by US blacklist, founder says (RT)

Huawei isn’t going away just because the US government has tried to ban it from its markets, company founder Ren Zhengfei has said, declaring that the Trump administration „underestimates our strength.“

„Huawei’s 5G will absolutely not be affected“ by the Commerce Department’s ban on selling or transferring US technology to the company, Ren told Chinese state media.

„In terms of 5G technologies, others won’t be able to catch up with Huawei in two or three years.“

…………..for Huawei: not only has it been developing its own mobile operating system since 2012 to break dependence on Google’s Android, but it already makes half the chips used in its devices.

