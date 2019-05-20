US War Agenda: Venezuela before Iran? (Global Research)

By Stephen Lendman

According to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the premises of embassies, consulates, and other diplomatic facilities are inviolable territory — no one permitted inside without head of mission permission.

By Ben Chacko

At a press conference in central London, Ms Maneiro said her country was "under siege," noting that a blockade designed to "break the nation" had already cost billions of dollars and thousands of lives and that "if the nation resists the US military stands ready to act."

By Prof. James Petras

US hostility and efforts to overthrow the Venezuelan government forms parts of a long and inglorious history of US intervention in Latin America going back to the second decade of the 19th century.

By Peter Koenig

Well, in Venezuela "regime change" didn't work out – so far. Pompeo has been clearly told off by Mr. Lavrov during their recent get-together in Helsinki – and China is in the same line of supporting the government of Nicolas Maduro.

By Prof. Marjorie Cohn

For 36 days, the protectors had lived in the embassy to shield it from a raid by U.S. authorities working in concert with opponents of Venezuela's lawfully elected president, Nicolás Maduro. Since U.S. officers had refused to allow food into the embassy, only four of the some 50 members of the collective had stayed in order to conserve supplies.

By Lauren Smith

The EPC are US peace activists that are presently safeguarding the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC from self-appointed "president", coup leader and US puppet, Juan Guaido and his agent Carlos Vecchio.

By Paul Dobson

During a gathering of supporters in the upper middle class Caracas district of Las Mercedes on Saturday, Guaido informed that he was instructing his representative in the United States, Carlos Vecchio, to establish a "direct relationship" with the US Southern Command (SouthCom), which plans, oversees, and controls all US overt and covert military operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

