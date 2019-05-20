UK Special Forces ‘Joining US Strike Force’ in Gulf Amid Iran Tension – Report (sputniknews.com)

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group earlier arrived for patrols in the Arabian Sea, with the US reportedly ready to deploy as many as 120,000 troops to the Middle East to counter alleged threats from Tehran.

However, US President Donald Trump is said to be increasingly favouring direct talk with Tehran as the best way forward, in a bid to comply with his long-standing pledge to withdraw the US from costly foreign wars, reports Washington Post.

read the complete article here:

https://sptnkne.ws/m3kG

