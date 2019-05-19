Susan Sarandon, Pamela Anderson & Roger Waters question silence on OPCW report on Douma ‘attack’

Susan Sarandon, Pamela Anderson and Roger Waters are leading questions over why the MSM is ignoring a leaked OPCW report contradicting the claim that Syrian President Bashar Assad carried out a chemical weapons attack in Douma.

“This is really important. Why aren’t we talking about it?” actress and activist Susan Sarandon tweeted about the leaked Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons document that contradicts their official report on the reported chemical weapons attack in Douma, Syria in April 2018. https://www.rt.com/news/459729-opcw-douma-memo-msm-silence/

