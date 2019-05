When US national security adviser John Bolton demanded military plans to oust the government of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, Trump demurred, reportedly saying Bolton was trying to pull him “into a war.” When Bolton demanded “regime change” in Iran and the Pentagon produced a plan to put 120,000 troops into the region, Trump demurred again.

read the article here;

https://www.asiatimes.com/2019/05/opinion/the-most-dangerous-man-in-the-world/

Asia Times, May 17, 2019

