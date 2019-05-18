«   |  

US is heading toward a looming maritime showdown… but not with Iran (RT)

There are many indications that the United States and China are creeping towards a potential conflict in the South China Sea. When the motivations behind this war become clear the stakes become that much more serious.

While the world is drumming up a potential maritime showdown between the US and Iran (yet again), Western media is conveniently ignoring a potential looming conflict in the South China Sea, one that has been building up for years.

read the article here:
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/459608-south-china-sea-military-iran/

