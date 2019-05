Envoys representing the Venezuelan opposition and government are meeting in Norway, multiple reports said. The news comes two weeks after Juan Guaido failed to rally troops to oust Nicholas Maduro.

Members of the Venezuelan government and opposition are holding secret talks at an undisclosed location in Norwegian capital, Oslo, several media outlets reported on Thursday, citing sources within the opposition, as well as in Norwegian diplomatic circles.

https://on.rt.com/9ujc

