Prosecution would have a “chilling effect” on free press and whistleblowers.

Appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Monday, Gabbard said that conspiracy charges against the WikiLeaks co-founder were a “warning call” to all media and Americans in general that their freedom of expression was in danger.

“It was a kind of a warning call, saying ‘Look what happened to this guy. It could happen to you.’ It could happen to any one of us,” Gabbard told Rogan.