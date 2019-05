Chinese President Xi Jinping is preaching “openness” in an effort to make China look like a friendlier trade partner, as tensions over new tariffs with the US escalate.

China is an “open system” that has historically integrated Buddhism, Marxism and Islam, Xi said on Wednesday in his first public address since announcing higher tariffs on US imports.

read more here:

https://on.rt.com/9uh8

