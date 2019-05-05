Auflistung von US-Politikern, die Sanktionen/Putsch/Miltäreinsätze gegen Venezuela evtl. ablehnen

Here is a list of the 16 MOCs who signed a letter to Pompeo opposing existing sanctions against Venezuela: https://khanna.house.gov/sites/khanna.house.gov/files/Venezuela%20Letter%20March%202019.pdf

And here are the 69 cosponsors of H.R. 1004, to prohibit the use of force by the U.S.against Venezuela: https://congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/1004/cosponsors

Only Merkley, Sanders and Coons have sponsored S J Res 11, the companion bill in the Senate.

So these are the Reps who might be sympathetic to lifting sanctions, opposing the ongoing coup attempt and opposing war, and they can also be held up as an example of wisdom and courage when talking to others who are more brainwashed or afraid to stick their necks out.

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge