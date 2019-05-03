One of the negotiators on the Venezuelan side was allegedly Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, who is thought to have had a last-minute change of heart.

The Trump administration had an agreement in place with Venezuela’s military that President Nicolas Maduro would be arrested during this week’s attempted coup, the Spanish newspaper ABC reports, citing a source in the US National Security Council.

Washington apparently reached the deal with Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez via phone talks conducted over the past few months.

https://sptnkne.ws/mukF

