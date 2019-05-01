News from a group of US and Canadian citizens in Caracas, Venezuela

I’m sharing an email from a long time progressive peace activist, union organizer, and friend Pat Fry who is in Caracas with a US solidarity mission:

“We are a group of US and Canadian citizens in Caracas, Venezuela.

The coup attempt here today has been a complete failure. The streets are full of people going to work and going to class. The stores are open.

We are attending a housing conference here in Caracas, on the 8th anniversary of the government’s plan to build 5 million housing units by 2025. 2.6 million have been built thus far. It is a good example of what the people feel is at stake in defense of the Bolivarian revolution.

We woke up this morning to hear grandiose reports of a coup in progress and incitements on right-wing media outlets for the military to come into the streets to support a supposed popular uprising. We have seen no such popular uprising, at all.

Rightwing leader Leopoldo Lopez was freed from house arrest and was meeting with Juan Guaidó, the US puppet, but there was virtually no one by their side – only about 20 soldiers that were said to have come to the side of Guaido. But the real story is that 15 of the soldiers were tricked into thinking they were going to receive a military recognition. The right wing had a video camera to fool the public with not thinking an actual coup was under way. Within an hour the media event was over.

The coup attempt has been a complete flop, except in the right wing trans national corporate media.

We urge everyone to call your congressional representatives, other elected officials and the wider progressive movement and media with this message: No US intervention in Venezuela. End the sanctions. There is nothing here that needs to be prevented other than US intervention and the right wing attempts create a crisis that would justify an intervention.”

Pat Fry

Peter Lackowski

Stanley Kaster

Mark Cook

Suzanne Ross

Keith Brooks

Ann Fawcett Ambia

David Thomas