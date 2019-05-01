Declaration of Solidarity with the People of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela – Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin

We are members of the Berlin alliance „Hands off Venezuela“. – We defend the sovereignity of the Venezuelan people under the legitimate government of Nicolas Maduro against the imperialist breach of international law by the U.S. and other countries including Germany.

We declare

We condemn the today’s escalation of the coup d’Etat of the Venezuelan criminals by the leadership of Juan Guaido and the support of the US-government, Latin american right wing governments and large parts of the western media!

We call on Juan Guaido to immediately yield to the Republic’s legal authorities! because of his repeated breaches of national and international right!

We condemn the escalating actions and aggression against the lives and property of the people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, including its representatives and embassies abroad as well against the present supporters in the embassy of the Venezuelan Bolivarian Republic in Washington D.C.!

We call on the Venezuelan bourgeoisie to let its permanent provocations against the Venezuelan Military!

We call on the International Community of Nations to condemn the illegitimate intervention in the internal affairs of all sovereign states, and currently in the internal affairs of the sovereign state of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The German Government must condemn its support of the present aggression against and its recognition of the illegitimate „presidency“ of Juan Guaido and immediately condemn the violation of international law and the UN-Charta!

Berlin, April 30th, 2019

All sanctions against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela must immediately be abolished!

Defending the right of self-determination of the peoples!

Hands off Venezuela – Hands off our Americas!

Long live International Solidarity!

