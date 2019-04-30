Resolution passed at Aufstehen-Congress in Berlin on April 28 2018: „Nicolás Maduro is the legitimately elected president of Venezuela. Aufstehen-Berlin demands from the federal government of Germany to cease all support for Juan Guaidó. Our demand is based on international law, and in particular the UN Charter.“

Economic and social issues dominated the Aufstehen-Congress on April 28 2018.

But at the final plenum Aufstehen-Berlin by a large majority passed a resolution calling on the German Government to cease all support for the self-declared „Venezuelan President“ Juan Guaidó.

The resolution that was passed at the Aufstehen-Congress states:

„Nicolás Maduro is the legitimately elected president of Venezuela. Aufstehen-Berlin demands from the federal government of Germany to cease all support for Juan Guaidó. Our demand is based on international law, and in particular the UN Charter.“

