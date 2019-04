Mike Gravel is a politician who served as a US-Senator from Alaska from 1969 to 1981. A member of the Democratic Party, he was a candidate in the 2008 U.S. presidential election and is a candidate in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

As a senator, Gravel became nationally known for his forceful but unsuccessful attempts to end the draft during the War in Vietnam and for putting the Pentagon Papers into the public record in 1971.

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge