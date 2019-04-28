Human chain of peace for a United Korea / For a World Beyond War

On Saturday, April 27 we expressed our solidarity with the inter-Korean peace efforts together with organizations and people from Berlin and from all over the world, forming a human chain along the former course of the Wall in Berlin Mitte.

Only a year ago, the Korean Peninsula was in the greatest danger of war. On April 27, 2018, the two heads of state from North and South Korea met in Panmunjeom (common military security zone between North and South Korea) and announced a joint declaration for peace, prosperity and reunification on the Korean peninsula, completely unexpectedly from the US, China, Russia and Japan. We are grateful for any support to give this historic event more weight and scope, so that finally the last barbed wire of the Cold War disappears.

In South Korea, as many as 500,000 people along the 500 km long DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) from the westernmost point to the easternmost point formed a human chain for peace on the same day. (More information at: http://dmzpeacechain.com/)

https://kurzelinks.de/unitedkorea-humanchain-berlin

http://dmzpeacechain.com

https://worldbeyondwar.org

http://www.coopcafeberlin.de/ex/wbw

