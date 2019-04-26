US may soon attempt Venezuela-style ‘color revolutions’ in Nicaragua & Cuba – Russian military intel (RT)

The US is ready to use all means to remove the unwanted socialist governments of Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba from power in order to achieve full control over Latin America, Russian GRU chief Igor Kostyukov has warned.

Washington’s foreign policy will be the main security threat for Latin America in the coming years, Igor Kostyukov, the head of Russia’s main intelligence directorate (the GRU), told guests of the annual Moscow Conference on International Security.

https://www.rt.com/news/457571-us-venezuela-nicaragua-cuba-gru/

