Antiwar US-Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard: We Need To End These Regime Change Wars | Build, Don’t Bomb: A New American Foreign Policy

please also check out some more articles and videos on Tulsi Gabbard.

Note: Tulsi Gabbard has drawn some criticism as well:

like her voting record on Pentagon budgets and on AUMF in the past

etc pp

still she is one of the very few politicians in the U.S. speaking out against war

also note the names of other politicians with anti-war positions we support: Jill Stein, Mike Gravel, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Dennis Kucinich, Ron Paul

———————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin

Heinrich Buecker

Please consider signing the peace pledge to join World BEYOND War’s global, grassroots network advocating for the end to all war. https://worldbeyondwar.org/individual

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge