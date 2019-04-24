Report from Caracas by the member of the German Parliament, Andrej Hunko on his meeting with the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro

Meeting with President Maduro and the President of Parliament Guaidó

Yesterday I met the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and expressed my solidarity with the Venezuelan people against economic sanctions and threats of war.

We had a long exchange about the international situation and especially about the erosion of international law. Maduro stressed the illegality of the sanctions and seizures of Venezuelan assets by international banks under pressure from the US, which aggravates the situation in the country.

I have made clear my wish that Venezuela should not become a no-go area, and that I therefore expect many members of parliament, journalists and interested people to visit the country at this difficult time and get a full picture of the situation. Maduro said everyone was welcome.

Meeting with the President of Parliament Guaidó

In the run-up to the meeting, I met with the President of the Parliament, Juan Gaidó and other high-ranking opposition figures. There I expressed my conviction that a solution to the crisis can only be peaceful and based on dialogue. Guaidó introduced me to various union leaders who are in opposition to the government. Afterwards, I attended a parliamentary session as an observer.

As for the chances of dialogue, there were mixed signals: Maduro said that he was always in favor of dialogue, even with the devil, and stressed that he had negotiated with four high-ranking opposition representatives in November and December, but that such talks would be pointless if they did as most recently, would be canceled on US pressure. Some representatives of the opposition considered negotiations only as a time gain for the government.

Regardless of the assessment of the difficult, complex, sometimes even shattering political and economic situation in the country, I consider it important to get involved internationally to appeal for an end to the sanctions and the threats against the country. A solution to the crisis can not be forcibly brought about by outside forces.

(Posted on Facebook)

Source:

