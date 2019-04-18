The US Is Stoking Congo’s “Deep State” Civil War In Order To “Contain” China

The “African Spring” seems ready to spread to the Democratic Republic of the Congo after there are visible signs that the US is stoking its “deep state” civil war in order create obstacles to China’s hitherto unrestricted access to cobalt there, with the possible success of this non-kinetic “containment” measure having the chance to dramatically turn the tables in the “tech arms race” and potentially be a game-changer in the New Cold War.

read more:

https://eurasiafuture.com/2019/03/27/the-us-is-stoking-congos-deep-state-civil-war-in-order-to-contain-china/

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge