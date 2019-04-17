Questions to the U.S. Presidential Candidates Mike Gravel, Tulsi Gabbard and Bernie Sanders

What would you like the U.S. discretionary budget to look like? With 60% now going to militarism, what percentage would you like that to be?

Mike Gravel: Cut military spending by 50%

Bernie Sanders: Cut military spending by an unknown amount.

Tulsi Gabbard: One website provides no positions on anything, another doesn’t say. We can look to her voting record . She has voted against cutting the military budget.

What program of economic conversion to peaceful enterprises would you support?Mike Gravel Mike Gravel hints at this topic.

Would you end, continue, or escalate U.S. war making in: Afghanistan? Iraq? Syria? Yemen? Pakistan? Libya? Somalia?



Bernie Sanders: He would

Bernie Sanders: He would end the war on Yemen, and he sort-of seems to suggest that he would end the wars on Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq. He has voted to end the war on Yemen and against keeping the war on Afghanistan going. Mike Gravel: Website seems to effectively communicate the intention to end each of these wars, because he would close all bases, and pursue friendly relations with all countries. However, he would also "make war Constitutional," as if the Congress can Constitutionally violate the UN Charter and the Kellogg-Briand Pact. Tulsi Gabbard: One website provides no positions on anything, but she has voted to end the war on Yemen and said she would end the wars on Syria and Afghanistan. Another website says she would end the wars on Yemen and Syria. But she has voted to keep the AUMF in place.

Would you sign / ratify any of these treaties: Paris Climate Agreement? Convention on the Rights of the Child? International Convention on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights? International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights optional protocols? Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women? Convention Against Torure optional protocol? International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families? International Convention on the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance? The Convention on the Rights of Persons With Disabilities? International Convention Against the Recruitment, Use, Financing, and Training of Mercenaries? Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court? Convention on the Non-Applicability of Statutory Limitations to War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity? Principles of International Cooperation in the Detection, Arrest, Extradition, and Punishment of Persons Guilty of War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity? Convention on Cluster Munitions? Land Mines Convention? Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons? Proposed treaties banning the weaponization of space and banning cyber crimes?

Mike Gravel: He lists a few of these he would support and suggests that there would be others. Bernie Sanders: Website doesn’t say. Has supported the Paris agreement. Tulsi Gabbard: Website provides no positions on anything, or doesn’t say. Has supported the Paris agreement.

Would you halt or continue expenditures on the production and so-called modernization of nuclear weapons?

Mike Gravel: He would get rid of all nukes. Bernie Sanders: Website doesn’t say. Tulsi Gabbard: Website provides no positions on anything, or doesn’t say. But she has voted to fund new nukes.

Would you end weapons sales and the provision of military training to any governments? Which?

Mike Gravel would end weapons sales and bring all troops home.

Everybody else is silent.

Would you close any foreign bases? Which?



Trump: no. Mike Gravel would close them all.

Would you halt or continue the practice of murder by missiles from drones?

Every website is silent. Candidates who have said in the past that they would use drones to murder include: Bernie Sanders Tulsi Gabbard , and Donald Trump.

84% of South Koreans want the war ended immediately. Should the United States block that?

Everybody else is silent.