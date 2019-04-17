‘Ashamed to be an Englishman’: Pink Floyd Musician Roger Waters slams UK as accomplice of US Empire in Assange saga

„To think that the UK has become such a willing accomplice and satellite of the American Empire that it would do such a thing in contravention with all laws, moral, ethical, and actual legal restrictions is absolutely, stunningly appalling and makes me ashamed to be an Englishman.“

According to Waters, Washington and London simply want to hush up “the matters of torture, or incarceration of innocent people,” but Assange proved to be a thorn in their side.

“And also, what they’re doing – Trump and the rest of them, and Theresa May – is to try to frighten would-be Julian Assanges who may provide this incredibly important service for the rest of us in society in the future.”

Watch the full interview here.

https://www.rt.com/news/456798-roger-waters-assange-arrest/

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge