US-Geheimdienst-Veteranen drängen Trump, Krieg in Venezuela zu vermeiden MEMORANDUM FOR: The US-President FROM: Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS)

US-Geheimdienst-Veteranen drängen Trump, Krieg in Venezuela zu vermeiden

VIPS Urge Trump to Avoid War in Venezuela

April 4, 2019

MEMORANDUM FOR: The President

FROM: Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS)

SUBJECT: Avoiding War with Russia over Venezuela

Mr. President:

Your Administration’s policies regarding Venezuela appear to be on a slippery slope that could take us toward war in Venezuela and military confrontation with Russia. As former intelligence officers and other national security practitioners with many decades of experience, we urge you not to let yourself be egged on into taking potentially catastrophic military action in response to civil unrest in Venezuela or Russian activities in the Western Hemisphere. With the recent arrival of two transport aircraft and enduring political support for the government of Venezuela, the Russians are far from crossing any “red line” emanating from the 1823 Monroe Doctrine.

Continue reading: https://consortiumnews.com/2019/04/04/vips-urge-trump-to-avoid-war-in-venezuela/

