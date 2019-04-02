Talk Nation Radio: Maria Zakharova on Ukraine and NATO (Host: David Swanson)

Maria Zakharova is an activist and public lecturer based in Odessa, Ukraine. She has been a strong supporter of the Council of Mothers of May 2, which represents relatives of the scores of progressives murdered at Odessa’s House of Trade Unions by a right-wing mob on May 2, 2014, just a few months after the coup that overthrew the democratically elected president of Ukraine. Ever since the massacre, Zakharova has been promoting the demand by the Council of Mothers for an international investigation into who was responsible for the murders, addressing this issue at meetings, conferences, and rallies across Europe and in the United States. Zakharova is a graduate of Odessa National Technic University with a degree in computer engineering. She holds a doctorate in Social Psychology and currently is pursuing studies in the field of Scientific Community. She is speaking this week in Washington, D.C., as part of http://notoNATO.org.

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

