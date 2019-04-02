«   |   »

Eva Bartlett: Venezuela is America’s current target for mass destabilization

enezuela is America’s current target for mass destabilization in the hope of installing a puppet government.

America has for years been waging an economic war against Venezuela, including debilitating sanctions which have dramatically affected the state’s ability to purchase medicines, and even mundane replacement parts needed in buses, ambulances, etc. Alongside the economic war there has been a steady propaganda war, but in recent months, the propaganda has escalated dramatically, from corporate media to US political figure

more here:
https://21stcenturywire.com/2019/04/01/venezuela-is-americas-current-target-for-mass-destabilization-by-eva-bartlett/?fbclid=IwAR3rj_bHR1vQKyeXOsATgp2xaPCk_5N0vXv08bS_Cez3IeJkHw9Pq6flAhk

Posted on 2. April 2019 at 03:53 in Allgemein   |  RSS feed

%d Bloggern gefällt das: