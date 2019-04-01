«   |   »

Maduro Announces Power Rationing, Blames Opposition for ‚Violence and Chaos‘

Technical specialists warn that the power grid remains in a critical state and that more blackouts may happen.

Read more here:
https://sputniknews.com/latam/201904011073720760-maduro-blackouts-power-rationing-opposition/

Posted on 1. April 2019 at 07:30 in Allgemein   |  RSS feed

%d Bloggern gefällt das: