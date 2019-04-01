Maduro Announces Power Rationing, Blames Opposition for ‚Violence and Chaos‘

Technical specialists warn that the power grid remains in a critical state and that more blackouts may happen.

Read more here:

https://sputniknews.com/latam/201904011073720760-maduro-blackouts-power-rationing-opposition/

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge