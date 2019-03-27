On March 30, Confront the NATO War Machine & Defend Venezuela! People from around the world and across the U.S. to confront NATO and Defend Venezuela

Washington DC http://no2nato2019.org/
- Medea Benjamin (Code Pink)
- David Swanson (World BEYOND War)
- Cassia Laham (UNAC)
- Bahman Azad (Global & National Coalitions Against US/NATO Foreign Bases
- Ann Wright (Veterans for Peace & Code Pink)
- Joe Jamison (US Peace Council)
- Omali Yeshitela (Black is Back Coalition)
- Maria Zakharova (Council of Mothers of May 2, Odessa, Ukraine)
- Thanasis Pafilis (General Secretary of the World Peace Council & Member of Greek Parliament)
- Alexander Neu (Member of German Parliament)
- Ajamu Baraka (Black Alliance for Peace)
- Cheri Hankala (Poor People’s Economic Human Rights Campaign)
- Kevin Zeese & Margaret Flowers – (Popular Resistance)
- Reiner Braun (No to NATO, No to War network)
- Pippa Bartolotti (Extinction Rebellion – Wales)
- Loan Tran (International Action Center)
- Gerry Condon (Veterans for Peace)
- Paul Pumphrey (Friends of the Congo)
- Milos Raickovich (Yugoslavian speaker)
- Rev. Hagler (Plymouth Cong. United Church of Chist)
- Imam Adolfazl Nahidan (Manassas Mosque)
- William Camacaro (Venezuela, Bolivaran Circle)
- Andre Francois (Haitian speaker – President of Boston School Bus driver union, USW 8751)
Entertainers:
- Luci Murphy & Ben Grosscup (People’s Music Network)
- Raymond Nat Turner (Poet)
- Christina Wright. (Singer/Songwriter)
- Matt Bistok Banned (Singer/Songwriter)
- Infinite Skillz, (African American Hip Hop artist)
- DC Labor Chorus