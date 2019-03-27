On March 30, Confront the NATO War Machine & Defend Venezuela! People from around the world and across the U.S. to confront NATO and Defend Venezuela

Washington DC http://no2nato2019.org/

Medea Benjamin (Code Pink)

David Swanson (World BEYOND War)

Cassia Laham (UNAC)

Bahman Azad (Global & National Coalitions Against US/NATO Foreign Bases

Ann Wright (Veterans for Peace & Code Pink)

Joe Jamison (US Peace Council)

Omali Yeshitela (Black is Back Coalition)

Maria Zakharova (Council of Mothers of May 2, Odessa, Ukraine)

Thanasis Pafilis (General Secretary of the World Peace Council & Member of Greek Parliament)

Alexander Neu (Member of German Parliament)

Ajamu Baraka (Black Alliance for Peace)

Cheri Hankala (Poor People’s Economic Human Rights Campaign)

Kevin Zeese & Margaret Flowers – (Popular Resistance)

Reiner Braun (No to NATO, No to War network)

Pippa Bartolotti (Extinction Rebellion – Wales)

Loan Tran (International Action Center)

Gerry Condon (Veterans for Peace)

Paul Pumphrey (Friends of the Congo)

Milos Raickovich (Yugoslavian speaker)

Rev. Hagler (Plymouth Cong. United Church of Chist)

Imam Adolfazl Nahidan (Manassas Mosque)

William Camacaro (Venezuela, Bolivaran Circle)

Andre Francois (Haitian speaker – President of Boston School Bus driver union, USW 8751)

Entertainers:

Luci Murphy & Ben Grosscup (People’s Music Network)

Raymond Nat Turner (Poet)

Christina Wright. (Singer/Songwriter)

Matt Bistok Banned (Singer/Songwriter)

Infinite Skillz, (African American Hip Hop artist)

DC Labor Chorus

