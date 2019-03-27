China backs Russia’s support of Venezuela

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the US-Government „will not stand idly by as Russia exacerbates tensions in Venezuela“.

Asked about these developments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson told a press briefing that „countries in the Western Hemisphere, including Latin American countries, are all sovereign states,“ so „they have the right to determine their own foreign policy and their way to engage in mutually beneficial cooperation with countries of their own choosing.“

„Regarding the Venezuela issue, we want to stress that it can only be resolved by the Venezuelan people, and stability is in the interests of Venezuela and the region,“ Geng told reporters. „China would like to work with the international community to help Venezuela restore stability at an early date. Meanwhile, we will continue to advance friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation with Latin American countries.

„Latin American affairs are not a certain country’s exclusive business, nor is Latin America a certain country’s backyard,“

